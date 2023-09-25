Missing: 14-year-old girl out of Oakland

article

Oakland police on Monday asked for community assistance in finding a 14-year-old girl.

Roxana Ramirez Jimenez's last contact was on Sept. 20 just after 8:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Broadway, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Roxana was last seen wearing a green hoodie, green, pants, and dark shoes. She is considered at-risk due to her age.

Roxana is described as Latin, 5 feet tall, and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The family reported that the girl is in good physical and mental health condition.

Anyone with information on Roxana's whereabouts are urged to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.