article

The Brief 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard has not had verified contact with anyone for about a year, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call (805) 681-4150, as even small details could help locate the missing girl.



Authorities in California are investigating the disappearance of a 9-year-old girl whose last verified contact was about a year ago.

School report triggers investigation

What we know:

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the disappearance of Melodee Buzzard began Tuesday after a school administrator reported the girl’s prolonged absence.

Deputies unable to locate child

Dig deeper:

Deputies attempted to locate Melodee’s mother, Ashlee Buzzard, at their home in the 500 block of Mars Avenue, but the girl was not there. No clear explanation was provided for her whereabouts, according to the sheriff’s office.

Last verified contact a year ago

Detectives have not been able to confirm any recent sightings of Melodee. The last verified contact with her was about a year ago, officials said.

The most recent photo of the girl being circulated by the sheriff’s office was taken two years ago.

What you can do:

Anyone who has seen Melodee or had contact with her in the past year is urged to contact sheriff’s detectives at (805) 681-4150. Even small details may be critical in helping investigators locate her and ensure she is safe.