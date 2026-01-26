Mountain lion spotted in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood

article

The Brief A young mountain lion was spotted in San Francisco's Pacific Heights near Lafayette Park early Monday morning and again Monday night. Experts say the mountain lion is estimated to be about one-year-old. An alert was sent to residents on Monday night saying the animal was in the area of Octavia Street and Pacific Avenue. Should you encounter a mountain lion, you should act big and aggressive if it approaches you. Pick up children and keep dogs leashed.



Officials with San Francisco Animal Care and Control are alerting the public about a young mountain lion that was spotted in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood Monday morning and again Monday night.

Wild animal sighting

What we know:

Animal Care and Control officials said in a post on social media that the young mountain lion, estimated by experts to be about one year old, was caught on video near Lafayette Park. The video was taken in the early morning hours. The Chronicle reports a member of the public took the video.

"It's likely that the mountain lion got lost while dispersing, is confused, and will soon find its way south and out of San Francisco," Animal Control said.

It appears the animal has remained in the area. The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, at around 9:20 p.m., issued an alert saying a young mountain lion was spotted near Pacific Avenue and Octavia Street just two blocks north of the park it had been seen near earlier.

Animal Control, along with SF Recreation and Parks are posting Mountain lion awareness information in the area. They reassure the public that the animals have likely moved out of the area or will soon do so if they haven't already.

SF Rec and Park said the park was reopened after a sweep found no signs of a mountain lion.

Viewer video

A viewer sent KTVU video of their encounter with a mountain lion in the area. Madrey Hilton said she saw the mountain lion on her way to work in the morning. She was on Sacramento and Gought streets at 6:02 a.m. She said she was able to capture the cat on video before it quickly slinks into the park.

"I swear to got, am I tripping? There's a (expletive) mountain lion." Hilton can't seem to believe her own eyes as the mountain lion runs behind a Muni bus stop, appears to cross Gough Street and climbs into the park.

The cat appears to be a healthy size despite its youth. Hilton is filming from inside her car, as you can hear her turning signal blinking while she films.

A mountain lion slinks into San Francisco's Lafayette Park, putting residents on alert.

Remain vigilant

Here are some bullet points from these organizations if you do encounter a mountain lion:

Be loud, act big and aggressive.

Stand tall, while slowly backing away and leaving the scene.

DO NOT turn and run.

If you do see the animal, don't go near it and give it a wide berth while you slowly back away. If you have a child with you, you should pick them up. Be sure to keep dogs on a leash.

Officials elaborate that acting big and aggressive means waving your arms and throwing something if the mountain lion comes near you.

"The public should remain vigilant, use caution when outdoors," Animal Care & Control said. You can call them to report a sighting: (415) 554-9400.

San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department.

The Source San Francisco Recreation and Parks, Animal Care & Control - City and County of San Francisco, information from the San Francisco Chronicle.