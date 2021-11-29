Missing high school basketball player found after disappearing for about a week, family and friends say

The high school basketball player who was at the center of a missing person's report has been found, according to his friends and family members.

At the time of his disappearance, 17-year-old Jasyre "Elijah" Robinson was last seen on November 23 in Compton. The teen was supposed to get dropped off in Carson via a rideshare service but the teen was dropped off in the Manhattan Beach area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

After disappearing for about seven days, Robinson's family and friends told FOX 11 late Tuesday night that the teen has been found.

LASD is still investigating Robinson's disappearance.

Robinson is a high school junior who plays for Rancho Verde's basketball team.

