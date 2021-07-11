Mom wants answers after her daughter was shot and killed in Puyallup

The mother of the woman dropped off at a Puyallup hospital with a fatal gunshot wound the weekend of the Fourth of July hopes sharing her story will help bring justice for her family.

Last weekend, Courtney LeClair found out her daughter, 21-year-old Kayla Kulow, was in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

LeClair said she stayed with her daughter in the hospital throughout the week until the very end.

"If I could just have one more day, one more day to hold her and tell her how much I love her, that would be my one wish," she said.

LeClair said her daughter just turned 21 in May. She said she was an amazing woman and a loving mother to her one-and-a-half-year-old girl.

"I don’t understand what I’m going to tell her daughter when she comes here and asks where her mother is. And when she starts yelling for her, what am I going to say? What do you tell a little baby? How do you fix that?" asked LeClair.

RELATED: Detectives say woman's boyfriend dropped her off at Puyallup hospital with fatal gunshot

It’s been more than a week, and LeClair said she still does not have any answers as to what happened to her daughter. She hopes sharing her story will help bring her family closure.

"The more we get it out there the chances of figuring this out are so much greater. And I didn’t want the last story about my daughter being a Jane Doe. I want people to know who she is," said LeClair.

Detectives say Kulow's boyfriend who dropped her off at the hospital last week is not considered a suspect at this time and is cooperating with the investigation

Sheriff's officials ask anyone with information to contact them.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram