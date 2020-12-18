Mom went viral with kidnapping claim, but Petaluma police rule out crime

An investigation into a mom's wild claims about an attempted kidnapping turned up no crime, according to Petaluma police, and have led to a backlash from people who say she should apologize to the couple she accused.

The Petaluma Police Department said on Thursday there is no evidence to corroborate Katie Sorensen's claims that the couple tried to kidnap children from a Michael's store on Dec. 7.

Initially, Sorensen reported to police that a man and woman had followed her around the store as she was shopping with her 4-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter.

"My children were the targets of attempted kidnap," Katie Sorensen said in a video on Instagram that has garnered more than two million views. "I want to share that story with you in an effort to raise awareness."

Sorensen told Petaluma police the couple made comments about her children's appearance as they walked behind her.

"I heard them talking about the features of my children, but I was totally paralyzed with fear," Sorensen said. "I just couldn't bring myself to say anything."

Police said in a news release, "She [Sorensen] said they followed her out to her car, loitered suspiciously, and then left when noticed by another individual nearby."