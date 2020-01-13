Moms hold rally; high-profile housing fight in West Oakland rages on

The high-profile fight West Oakland rages on, as the Moms 4 Housing advocacy group held an early Monday morning rally in front of the home they commandeered last fall.

Among the supporters are some city council members including Council President Rebecca Kaplan, who said that homelessness has increased by almost 50 percent in the past couple years, and these are moms trying to take care of their children.

“This is a crisis that is hurting families, it’s hurting children and it’s tearing the fabric of our community,” she said. “It’s vital that we take stronger action and use all the tools at our disposal.”

The high-profile fight West Oakland rages on, as the Moms 4 Housing advocacy group held an early Monday morning rally in front of the home they commandeered last fall. Jan. 13, 2019 Expand

Following a judge’s order on Friday that the women must vacate the home on Magnolia Street that they moved into without permission, the mothers said they want Wedgewood properties – the owner of the house – to sell the home to them.

Wedgewood has said it wants to use the house to help at-risk youth and provide job assistance. The real estate firm based in Southern California bought the foreclosed property in July.

Homeless mom Dominique Walker illegally entered the property in mid-November. Since then, she has been living there with her kids and several other families.

Advertisement

They criticize big companies buying up real estate and leaving so many homes vacant in the middle of a housing crisis.

The real estate firm also offered to house the women for two months elsewhere, and help with moving costs.

The moms called the offer an insult. They said they simply refuse to leave the home.

"Moving is not an issue," said Carroll Fife, spokeswoman for the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment. "And everything needed to move is not an issue. Access to people to pack and donate trucks and move is not an issue. The system does not work . Add two months months to six years, and that is not enough time to find affordable housing in the city of Oakland."

Wedgewood spokesman Sam Singer said he’s surprised they turned down the help.

“This is out of our hands,” Singer said on Sunday. “The sheriff will evict them. It’s quite possible they will evict them sometime this week. We encourage them to leave peacefully and voluntarily.”

RELATED STORIES:

Judge orders moms who took over vacant home in Oakland to leave

Owner of Oakland home occupied by 'Mothers for Housing' offers to pay 2 months rent (video)

Members of Oakland's 'Mom's for Housing' react to judge's ruling to evict the group from the home (video)