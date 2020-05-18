Monday's status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

article

The latest developments around the region related to the novel

coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Monday afternoon include:

Six Bay Area jurisdictions slightly relaxed the region's COVID-19

coronavirus shelter-in-place order Monday, allowing multiple industries to resume operations and retail businesses to offer storefront pick-up.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties and the city of Berkeley announced the modifications to the order after multiple indicators showed recent progress toward curbing the spread of the virus.

Specialty's Cafe & Bakery, a Pleasanton-based chain that had

locations around the West Coast and as far away as Chicago, announced Sunday that it is going out of business after 33 years, an apparent victim of the novel coronavirus health emergency.

It's last day of operation would be Tuesday, the company said in an announcement posted Sunday on its website.

Three additional new COVID-19 coronavirus testing sites will open

in San Francisco, all aimed at serving people in the some of the city's neediest areas, Mayor London Breed announced Monday. The new sites, which open this week, include a mobile testing site, one at City College of San Francisco and another to serve the city's Bayview and Hunters Point communities.

The off-Broadway company San Francisco Playhouse announced on Sunday that its remaining productions of the 2019-2020 season will be suspended, to keep its performers, staff and audiences safe from the COVID-19 coronavirus. San Francisco Playhouse's presentations were scheduled for July 1-Sept. 12.

As of Monday at 2 p.m., officials have confirmed the following

number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 2,457 cases, 83 deaths (2,419 cases, 83 deaths on Saturday)

Contra Costa County: 1,155 cases, 33 deaths (1,121 cases, 33

deaths on Saturday)

Marin County: 317 cases, 14 deaths (287 cases, 14 deaths on

Saturday)

Monterey County: 341 cases, 8 deaths (322 cases, 8 deaths on

Saturday)

Napa County: 92 cases, 3 deaths (83 cases, 3 deaths on Saturday)

San Francisco County: 2,131 cases, 36 deaths (2,054 cases, 36

deaths on Saturday)

San Mateo County: 1,671 cases, 66 deaths (1,602 cases, 66 deaths on Saturday)

Santa Clara County: 2,453 cases, 135 deaths (2,403 cases, 135

deaths on Saturday)

Santa Cruz County: 163 cases, 2 deaths (157 cases, 2 deaths on

Saturday)

Solano County: 410 cases, 16 deaths (410 cases, 16 deaths on

Saturday)

Sonoma County: 387 cases, 4 deaths (364 cases, 4 deaths on

Saturday)

Statewide: 80,430 cases, 3,302 deaths (76,793 cases, 3,204 deaths on Saturday)

