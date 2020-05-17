Pleasanton-based Specialty's Café and Bakery announces closure after 33 years due to COVID-19

A longtime Bay Area café that is known for its sandwiches and “warm cookie radar” is shutting down for good. Specialty's Café and Bakery announced all locations will close their doors permanently this week after 33 years in business.

The Pleasanton-based business has more than 50 locations in three states.

The closure was announced on Specialty’s website. Part of a statement reads, "Current market conditions attributed to COVID-19 and shelter-in-place policies have decimated company revenues."

“I'm deeply saddened,” said customer Eric Berdahl. Berdahl said his family put in extra orders recently, to support the business during the shelter-in-place.

”Specialty's has been something special for lunches or treats for us for years and years and we didn't expect it would just close right in the middle of everything that's happening,” said Berdahl.

Pleasanton’s Vice Mayor Kathy Narum spoke with KTVU via Zoom. “We are very disappointed and sad,” she said. Narum is concerned about other struggling restaurant that are still only able to offer takeout. “We can't help but wonder, who else, who else? Especially in our wonderful downtown,” said Narum.

City Councilmember Karla Brown said the closure not only means the loss of jobs, but will also impact the city’s tax revenue and budget.

“I have enjoyed eating there many times,” said Brown. “They have been the caterer at many events I have been to. So a big disappointment. And just another pillar of Pleasanton's businesses to fall.”

Specialty’s has eight locations in San Francisco, three in San Mateo County, eight in Santa Clara County, four in Alameda County, and one in Contra Costa County. Cafes are located in many business districts. The company caters to office buildings and offers boxed meals for people on the go. Specialty’s is also known for its “warm cookie radar” which alerts customers when their favorite baked good is fresh out of the oven.

Specialty’s Café and Bakery will close for good Tuesday, May 19th.