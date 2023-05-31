Monterey County sheriff's deputy reportedly shot while serving eviction papers

A Monterey County sheriff's deputy was wounded Wednesday while trying to serve an eviction notice, according to reports.

The incident started around 9:42 a.m. in the area of East Market and Sun Street, the sheriff's office said. Residents who live in the area were ordered to shelter-in-place.

According to local news outlet KION, the sheriff's office was serving an eviction notice at a residence when shots were fired, striking the deputy in the shoulder and side.

At a morning news conference, Chief Deputy Eddie Anderson confirmed that the sheriff's office responded to the area after receiving a call for service.

"During that call for service, there were shots fired and one of our deputies was shot during the incident," Anderson said.

Anderson did not confirm the nature of the call for service or whether deputies were called to the area to serve an eviction notice.

The wounded deputy is expected to recover, authorities said.

Anderson said the suspect is barricaded in the area. Residents are asked to stay indoors until the situation is resolved.