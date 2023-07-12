Monterey doctor arrested for sexually exploiting patients: Report

A Monterey doctor was arrested and charged for alleged sexual acts against a patient, authorities said.

Dr. Harvey Kryger of Carmel Valley was arrested Wednesday at his home for "sexual exploitation by a physician." He was taken to the Monterey City Jail and released with a notice to appear.

Featured article

Authorities said the conduct allegedly took place at Kryger's office in the 1000 block of Cass Street.

Officials believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information about this incident or potential victims is asked to contact Lt. Jake Pinkas at (831) 646-3816 or pinkas@monterey.org. Anonymous reporting is available at (831) 646-3840.