Monterey Park marks one year since mass shooting that claimed 11 lives

On the one-year anniversary of the Monterey Park mass shooting that claimed the lives of 11 people, the city on Sunday will hold a candlelight vigil to remember the victims amid continued calls for stricter gun laws.

The vigil and night of remembrance will be held at Monterey Park City Hall at 6 p.m.. Additionally, city officials noted that a private, invite-only Roundtable on Hope and Healing will take place earlier in the day, at which community leaders and advocates will discuss and formulate strategies to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The victims of the Jan. 21, 2023 mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif. (TOP L-R) - Yu-Lun Kao, Xiujuan Yu, Lilan Li, Mymy Nhan and Hongying Jian. (BOTTOM, L-R) - Valentino Alvero, Ming Wei Ma, Muoi Ung, Wen-Tau Yu, Diana Tom and Chia Ling Yau.

Eleven people were killed in the Jan. 21, 2023 mass shooting at the Star Dance Studio during a Lunar New Year celebration. The suspected gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran of Hemet, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a SWAT scene in Torrance.

It remains the worst mass shooting in Los Angeles County since a disgruntled ex-husband killed 10 people in Covina in 2008.

Three days later, President Joe Biden visited Monterey Park - a community that is majority Asian American and is considered the first suburban Chinatown in the nation. During that visit, Biden announced executive actions aimed at reducing gun violence.

Biden made reference to the Jan. 21 mass shooting in his State of the Union address on Feb. 7, calling for a ban on assault weapons and saluting Brandon Tsay, who wrestled a gun away from the shooter and likely prevented a second tragedy from occurring in nearby Alhambra.

"I just had this rush of thought and adrenaline. I was able to come to the conclusion that I needed to do something, I needed to grab the gun. I needed to save myself and people inside," Tsay said.

In September, Biden created the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, to coordinate nationwide efforts to prevent gun violence. At the time, Biden renewed a call to Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to adopt a safe storage law and to implement universal background checks.

Following the shooting, City Council unanimously approved legislation to drastically limit where gun dealers are permitted in Monterey Park.

Additionally, officials have taken steps to limit firearms in Los Angeles County's unincorporated areas.

Monterey Park, CA - January 30: A photo of Wing Wei Ma, shown at center, owner of the Star Ballroom Dance Studio at a growing memorial for the 11 mass shooting victims in front of the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

In October, the supervisors approved an ordinance mandating that gun stores have security cameras, maintain new sales and inventory reports, and deny entry to unaccompanied minors, among other requirements.

In 2023, there were 42 mass shootings in the U.S. in which four or more people were killed, including four in California, according to a database compiled by USA Today, The Associated Press and Northeastern University. In California alone last year, 28 people were killed and 10 injured in mass shootings.

City News Service contributed to this report.

