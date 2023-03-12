Monterey peninsula to be cut from mainland by flooded Salinas River

article

Monterey County officials on Sunday said the cresting Salinas River will probably inundate roadways between the Monterey Peninsula and the rest of Monterey County, including the city of Salinas and Highway 68.

Residents are being urged to prepare for these areas to be cut off.

Officials said in a statement the "Salinas River can crest at Spreckels/Highway 68 before daylight Monday morning, March 13th, and is expected to result in significant flooding of nearby agricultural land and may affect structures and critical infrastructure."

The river flow can be monitored at here.

Officials said the Salinas River's behavior is unpredictable and coupled with the recent storms and the Pajaro River flooding, ask people to be prepared and plan for changing circumstances.

RELATED: As atmospheric river exits, another awaits to hit California

If flooding occurs, the county said the roads most likely impacted include River, Reservation and Blanco roads and nearby secondary roads.

Roads that are already impacted include Highway 1 and Highway 68.

Officials said residents should seek shelter at a county evacuation shelter or with family or friends. Many hotels in the area are offering discount accommodations for evacuees. Information is available by calling 211.

For evacuation warnings, shelter and emergency messages, click here. To monitor state road conditions, visit here.

Keep travel to a minimum to avoid traffic/keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.

Salinas River. March 12, 2023

What the rising Salinas River looks like from above. March 12, 2023

The Salinas River. March 12, 2023

Officials said the Salinas River's behavior is unpredictable and coupled with the recent storms and the Pajaro River flooding, ask people to be prepared and plan for changing circumstances. March 12, 2023 Expand

The Salinas River is rising steadily. March 12, 2023

The cresting Salinas River. March 12, 2023