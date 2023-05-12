Montgomery High in Santa Rosa on lockdown
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa was placed on lockdown Friday after school staff were told that there was a student with a gun, authorities said.
Santa Rosa police said a student reported around 10:45 a.m. that they saw another student displaying a firearm in their waistband.
The school was placed on lockdown while officers searched students from several classes.
Authorities have not found a handgun but said it could be an airsoft gun.
Two months ago, a 16-year-old Montgomery High School student was fatally stabbed by a classmate during a fight in a classroom.