Montgomery High in Santa Rosa on lockdown

Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa was placed on lockdown Friday after school staff were told that there was a student with a gun, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police said a student reported around 10:45 a.m. that they saw another student displaying a firearm in their waistband.

The school was placed on lockdown while officers searched students from several classes.

Authorities have not found a handgun but said it could be an airsoft gun.

Two months ago, a 16-year-old Montgomery High School student was fatally stabbed by a classmate during a fight in a classroom.