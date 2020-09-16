More businesses in Contra Costa County have the green light to reopen on Wednesday, even though the county remains in the state's "purple" tier.

Those include personal care services, like facials and waxing, which involve close contact with the face, can start operating outdoors.

That does not include tattoos, piercings, and non-medical electrolysis.

Race tracks and card-rooms can now re-open outdoors.

Music, television, and movie production can also resume.

And, professional sports can continue but without live audiences, although there are no major professional sports teams that regularly play in Contra Costa County.

