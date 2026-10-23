More than 20 cars torched in San Jose

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The Brief A total of 24 cars were torched in San Jose, after a carport caught on fire, firefighters said. The fire was reported on Friday at 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Shadow Run Drive.



A total of 24 cars were torched in San Jose after a carport caught on fire, firefighters said.

More than 20 cars on fire

What we know:

The San Jose Fire Department said their crews were called out Friday about 2 a.m. to the 200 block of Shadow Run Drive to put out a car fire.

When they arrived, they saw two dozen cars and the carport was on fire.

Nobody was injured and nothing else was damaged, other than the cars.

Firefighters put on the fire about 3 a.m.

What we don't know:

The fire department did not say what they thought caused the fire. Firefighters said they were trying to see if the fire was intentionally set.

They also said that none of the electric cars that were destroyed were near the ignition site. Plus, firefighters said there were no electric vehicles being charged and no charging stations at the scene.

In January, multiple cars in San Jose were also set on fire. In this case, firefighters said nine cars were damaged at five locations near Highway 87 and West San Carlos Street. Firefighters also suspected arson in this spree.

The San Jose Fire Department did not give any indication that the two cases were related.

Witness shares photo of cars in carport burned in San Jose. Oct. 23, 2026

Witness shares photo of cars in carport burned in San Jose. Oct. 23, 2026

Witness shares photo of cars in carport burned in San Jose. Oct. 23, 2026

San Jose firefighters put out a carport fire that damaged more than 20 cars. Photo: SJFD Oct. 23, 2026

San Jose firefighters put out a carport fire that damaged more than 20 cars. Oct. 23, 2026