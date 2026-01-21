San Jose: Multiple cars set on fire in series of possible arson attacks
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Several vehicles were torched in San Jose early Wednesday in what officials are investigating as a possible arson case.
Multiple fires reported
What we know:
The San Jose Fire Department said a series of vehicle fires broke out between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. near Highway 87 and West San Carlos Street.
Nine vehicles were damaged across five separate locations, officials said.
Featured
Investigation ongoing
The fire department’s arson unit is investigating the incidents alongside San Jose police.
Surveillance video
Dig deeper:
Surveillance video from El Camino Transmissions near one of the scenes showed a man, a possible suspect, setting two vehicles on fire before driving away. The incident occurred across the street from Fire Station 30.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the San Jose Fire Department.