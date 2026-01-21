Expand / Collapse search

San Jose: Multiple cars set on fire in series of possible arson attacks

By
Published  January 21, 2026 1:27pm PST
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2
The Brief

    • Several vehicles were set on fire early Wednesday in San Jose in a possible arson case.
    • Fire officials said nine vehicles were damaged across five locations between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. near Highway 87 and West San Carlos Street.
    • The San Jose Fire Department’s arson unit and police are investigating.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Several vehicles were torched in San Jose early Wednesday in what officials are investigating as a possible arson case.

Multiple fires reported

What we know:

The San Jose Fire Department said a series of vehicle fires broke out between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. near Highway 87 and West San Carlos Street.

Nine vehicles were damaged across five separate locations, officials said.

Investigation ongoing

The fire department’s arson unit is investigating the incidents alongside San Jose police.

Surveillance video

Dig deeper:

Surveillance video from El Camino Transmissions near one of the scenes showed a man, a possible suspect, setting two vehicles on fire before driving away. The incident occurred across the street from Fire Station 30.

A suspected arsonist in San Jose was captured on surveillance video setting two cars on fire near El Camino Transmissions early Wednesday morning.

The Source: This story was written based on information from the San Jose Fire Department.

