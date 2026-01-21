San Jose: Multiple cars set on fire in series of possible arson attacks

The Brief Several vehicles were set on fire early Wednesday in San Jose in a possible arson case. Fire officials said nine vehicles were damaged across five locations between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. near Highway 87 and West San Carlos Street. The San Jose Fire Department’s arson unit and police are investigating.



The San Jose Fire Department said a series of vehicle fires broke out between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. near Highway 87 and West San Carlos Street.

Nine vehicles were damaged across five separate locations, officials said.

The fire department’s arson unit is investigating the incidents alongside San Jose police.

Surveillance video from El Camino Transmissions near one of the scenes showed a man, a possible suspect, setting two vehicles on fire before driving away. The incident occurred across the street from Fire Station 30.