More than music: Hidden gems throughout BottleRock

It’s BottleRock weekend in Napa Valley. The three-day festival attracts roughly 40,000 people per day to the Napa Valley Expo for some regional wine, gourmet food, and great music.

"It’s amazing. It’s amazing. The weather is nice. I’ve been here the last two years. I can’t complain," said festival guest Andrew Case.

"I love wine, and we get to enjoy wine and food which is a great accompaniment to the music," said Angelina Coscuna who is visiting from Southern California.

More than 75 artists are set to perform, including headliners Post Malone, Lizzo, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

We wanted to find some of the other hidden gems at this festival.

First up – the spa. People can get massages, henna tattoos, and glitter makeup.

"I would say getting sparkled is a festival essential," said Taylor McPherson, the owner of the Sustainable Sparkle Bar. "We can read your glitter aura, so we can give you a custom glitter design that specifically brings out your inner fierceness."

A few booths down, we found people hooked up to IVs, getting vitamin infusions.

Debbie Fajans with Rapid Recovery Hydration explained, "Maybe they’re partying. They’re out in the sun all day. And most of us don’t take as good care of ourselves as we could. So we are here to give you an extra energy boost and hydrate you."

Featured article

Outside, we checked out the silent disco. Festival guests busted out their best dance moves while a DJ played music through their headphones. "You just enjoy the music alone or with people," said Andrew Case.

And finally, there was the curious orange porta potty where we saw people dancing their way inside. "It’s not because we have the most toilet paper. We are actually a speakeasy," said Anna Mains, brand ambassador for Monkey Shoulder Whiskey.

Mains led us inside the porta party, where a DJ was spinning and bartenders were serving up craft cocktails. Mains said you never know what you’ll see in here.

Earlier Friday, Mix Master Mike of the Beastie Boys did a guest DJ set.

Mains said it’s fun to see people find this festival secret.

"They come in and are like, ‘wait what?’ Like what did I just walk into? So it’s really awesome just seeing people be surprised and walking into an experience they weren’t expecting," she said.

The festival also includes a cannabis-themed lounge area and a culinary stage where celebrities and chefs whip up some dishes.

People we talked to said BotteRock has made its mark in the festival scene, and true to its home in Napa Valley, seems to age like a fine wine.

"It just keeps getting better and better every year," said Coscuna.