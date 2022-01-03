Expand / Collapse search

More wet weather headed for Northern California after 18 feet of snow fell in Sierra

Published 
Updated 12:04PM
Severe Weather
Associated Press

Winter weather advisory for Sierra, rain later tonight

Steve Paulson says there is a winter weather advisory for the Sierra this afternoon and rain is headed to the Bay Area later tonight.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Wind, rain and snow were forecast to return to Northern California on Monday, forecasters said.

Unlike the December weather systems that brought much-needed rain and snow to most of the state, the latest system was not forecast to reach Southern California.

The Sacramento National Weather Service Office said significant travel problems were possible on Interstate 5 north of Redding and lighter snowfall accumulations were expected to impact travel over the northern Sierra Nevada on Interstate 80 and U.S. 50.

Thousands have been without power in the Sierra, many since Christmas, because of weather-related storm outages, PG&E reported. 

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said a total of 214 inches – or nearly 18 feet – of snow fell in the Donner Lake region last month, making it the snowiest December on record. 

Light precipitation was expected to return to the San Francisco Bay Area and spread southward through Tuesday.

Southern California was dry and cold, with morning freeze warnings and frost advisories in some areas.

Happy dog plays in record-breaking Sierra snow

Video by Truckee resident Jason Gilanfarr, who runs the @janeaustenstraildogs dog account, shows his dog, Emma, bounding through deep snow with a frisbee in her mouth. Via Storyful

KTVU  contributed to this report. 