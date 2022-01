More wet weather headed for Northern California after 18 feet of snow fell in Sierra

Wind, rain and snow were forecast to return to Northern California on Monday, forecasters said.

Unlike the December weather systems that brought much-needed rain and snow to most of the state, the latest system was not forecast to reach Southern California.

The Sacramento National Weather Service Office said significant travel problems were possible on Interstate 5 north of Redding and lighter snowfall accumulations were expected to impact travel over the northern Sierra Nevada on Interstate 80 and U.S. 50.

Thousands have been without power in the Sierra, many since Christmas, because of weather-related storm outages, PG&E reported.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said a total of 214 inches – or nearly 18 feet – of snow fell in the Donner Lake region last month, making it the snowiest December on record.

Light precipitation was expected to return to the San Francisco Bay Area and spread southward through Tuesday.

Southern California was dry and cold, with morning freeze warnings and frost advisories in some areas.

KTVU contributed to this report.