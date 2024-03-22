Moscow attack: Dozens killed, over 100 injured, Kremlin says

An attack at a concert hall in Moscow, Russia, has left 40 people dead and more than 100 wounded, the Kremlin announced on Friday.

The attack, which Russian authorities are investigating as terrorism, is the deadliest in recent years.

Several gunmen burst into a large concert hall on the edge of Moscow on Friday and began to shoot patrons with automatic weapons.

The attack comes days after President Vladimir Putin solidified his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the raid, the worst terror attack in Russia in many years that came as the fighting in Ukraine dragged into a third year. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin described the attack as a "huge tragedy."

The attackers threw explosives into Crocus City Hall, which erupted in a massive fire.

FILE - Emergency services vehicles are seen outside the burning Crocus City Hall concert hall following the shooting incident in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, on March 22, 2024.

Crowds of people were attending a concert by Picnic, a famed Russian rock band. The hall is able to accommodate 6,000 people.

Russian news outlets said people were being evacuated from the venue, but an unspecified number of people could have been trapped inside.

The prosecutor’s office said several men in combat fatigues entered the concert hall and fired at visitors.

Extended rounds of gunfire could be heard on multiple videos posted by Russian media and Telegram channels. One showed two men with rifles moving through the mall. Another one showed a man inside the auditorium, saying the assailants set it on fire, as gunshots rang out incessantly in the background.

More videos showed up to four attackers, armed with assault rifles and wearing caps, who were shooting screaming people at point-blank range.

Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, said he was heading to the area and set up a task force to deal with the damage. He didn’t immediately offer any further details.

Russian media reports said that riot police units were being sent to the area as people were being evacuated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.