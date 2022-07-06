Most California students won't need to return to school with masks

California will not be bringing back statewide mask mandate for classroom for the coming school year.

Masks are still recommended in classrooms but not required, according to the new state guidelines.

The guidelines also mentioned several other ways to help fight the spread of the virus, including vaccinations, airflow, and testing programs.

Vaccination will also not be required for California students for this coming school year, but teachers and school staff have been required to be vaccinated or get tested weekly for the virus since August 2021, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The statewide school mask mandate was dropped in March. But some Bay Area schools chose to reinstate the mandate again near the end of the school year due to rising cases.