Most California students won't need to return to school with masks

By KTVU Staff
Mask are still recommended but not required in California classrooms in this upcoming school year.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California will not be bringing back statewide mask mandate for classroom for the coming school year. 

Masks are still recommended in classrooms but not required, according to the new state guidelines

The guidelines also mentioned several other ways to help fight the spread of the virus, including vaccinations, airflow, and testing programs. 

Vaccination will also not be required for California students for this coming school year, but teachers and school staff have been required to be vaccinated or get tested weekly for the virus since August 2021, according to the San Francisco Chronicle

The statewide school mask mandate was dropped in March. But some Bay Area schools chose to reinstate the mandate again near the end of the school year due to rising cases. 