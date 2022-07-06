Council rejects putting Oakland A’s Howard Terminal waterfront ballpark on ballot

Residents of Oakland will not be voting on whether to use public funds to pay for the A’s Howard Terminal waterfront ballpark.

The vote by the Oakland City Council on Tuesday night to keep it off the ballot is good news for the stadium project.

The ballot measure would have asked Oaklanders how they feel about using public funds to pay for the ballpark. But the outcome of that public vote would’ve been non-binding and could’ve delayed the project even more.

In a statement Tuesday, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf aid putting the measure on the ballot would have quote "jeopardized keeping the A’s in Oakland, cost taxpayers as much as a million dollars and done nothing but provide special interests with opportunities to spread misinformation."

The vote was 5 to 2 with one member abstaining.

Schaaf thanked those council members who voted no and also the many residents who called in to support the project.

This is the second big win for the project recently.

Just last week, the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission voted to reclassify that section of the port of Oakland as mixed use where a baseball stadium can be built.

The project – which also includes residential units, office buildings, retail space and a hotel -- still needs other approvals and an agreement on final terms of the deal.