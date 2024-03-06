Expand / Collapse search

Mother, 10-year-old son found dead in Santa Rosa home

Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A woman and her 10-year-old son were found dead inside a home in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning.

The bodies were discovered around 7:50 a.m. at an apartment in the 500 block of Summerfield Road, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officials said the cause of death for the victims has not been determined. Autopsies are expected to take place later this week.

At this time, the identities of the victims are being withheld.

Authorities have reassured that there is no threat to the community.