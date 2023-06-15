Mother, daughter die after crashing Tesla into tree, Santa Clara police say

article

Santa Clara police say both occupants of a Tesla Model Y died after the car crashed into a tree on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened around 2 p.m. on San Tomas Expressway and Forbes Avenue. Police posted the information on their Facebook account one day after the crash.

Police only identified the occupants as a 44-year-old woman and her 12-year-daughter. They were both Los Gatos residents, officials said.

Before the accident, the vehicle was seen traveling northbound on the expressway approaching Forbes Ave.

Potential witnesses are being asked to contact investigators at 408-615-4764 or through the police department's Anonymous Tip Line at 408-615-4TIP (4847).

