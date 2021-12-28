Motorcyclist dies after striking disabled Honda in Menlo Park

A motorcyclist died after the rider struck a disabled green Honda in the center divide on Tuesday morning in Menlo Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported about 3:50 a.m. and closed the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near Willow Road.

A CHP officer told KTVU that the driver of the Honda, who was traveling south, lost control, spun out and hit the center divider. Sometime later, a motorcycle traveling at full speed struck the disabled car, the CHP said.

The motorcyclist died as a result, the officer said.

The driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries, the CHP said.

A San Mateo County coroner's van was on scene.

The CHP opened all lanes of traffic by 6:30 a.m.