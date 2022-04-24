Motorcyclist killed in Concord crash

A man was killed early Sunday morning when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Concord, police said.

The crash happened on Ygnacio Valley Road between Crystyl Ranch Drive and Cowell Road,

The Concord Police Department said the 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the 1:22 a.m. crash.

The driver of the vehicle, a juvenile, was not reported to be injured and was cooperative.

The collision is still under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Concord police at 925-603-5963.