Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with SUV near Brentwood

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle and an SUV collided on Marsh Creek Road west of Brentwood, the California Highway Patrol and the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

The CHP was dispatched at 12:34 p.m. to Marsh Creek Road just east of Deer Valley Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County, where a motorcycle and a white Lincoln SUV collided. The fire protection district said the motorcyclist was thrown into a roadside fence, suffering injuries including a broken leg. An off-duty firefighter was on scene to help with treatment, the CHP said.

The motorcyclist, whose identity was not immediately available Sunday afternoon, was taken by helicopter to an area hospital for treatment.

Marsh Creek Road was shut down for approximately an hour while the wreckage was removed and the crash was investigated.