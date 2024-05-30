Expand / Collapse search

Video: Crews make 3 rescues from Trione-Annadel State Park

Published  May 30, 2024 5:26pm PDT
Santa Rosa
A mountain biker was rescued from Annadel State Park on Tuesday evening.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Three people were rescued from Santa Rosa's Trione-Annadel State Park.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said rescue crews were first called Tuesday to the area of Steve's Trail and Richardson Trail, where they found an injured mountain biker.

The sheriff's office dispatched its helicopter, Henry 1, to the scene and extracted the victim, taking them to an awaiting ambulance.

Then rescue crews were called to a second incident in the same park, this time in the area of South Burma Trail, where another injured mountain biker needed assistance. Henry 1 was flown to the area, where a crew conducted a long-line rescue to extract the victim.

Both were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The sheriff's office said that on Wednesday, crews had to rescue another person from the park.

The three incidents were unrelated.