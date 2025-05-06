California's newest city: what you need to know

article

California's population grew by nearly 110,000 people last year, and added its newest city in San Joaquin County.

Mountain House incorporated in July 2024, according to a report by the state Department of Finance, and now has 28,795 residents, becoming California's 483rd city.

Mountain House, about 35 miles from Stockton, touts itself as a family-oriented community, whose name originiates from the Gold Rush Era.

When miners traveled from San Francisco to the Sierra foothills, they often rested midway at a house called "Mountain House" at the bottom of a range of hills.

The first Mountain House structure was a blue tent and was built in 1849 by Thomas Goodall.

Along with Native Americans, Goodall built an adobe house on the site where Mountain House became a rest stop for miners, stockmen, rancheros, and immigrants, the city website states.

The Department of Finance had some other fun facts about California cities as well.

The smallest county in California is Alpine County, with just over 1,170 residents.

The largest county is Los Angeles County, with 9.9 million residents.

Lassen County had the highest population growth rate at 2.88%.

Madera had the highest housing growth of all the counties at 2.65%.

These population estimates are produced annually by the California Department of Finance for use by local areas to calculate their annual appropriations limit.

state and local agencies, the academic community, and the private sector.