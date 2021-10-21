Mountain lion found near Rohnert Park schools to be euthanized

The mountain lion discovered in Rohnert Park near two schools on Monday will have to be put down, wildlife experts say.

The 5-year old big cat has a condition that causes her to walk slowly and off-balance. She would likely starve to death because of this condition, officials say.

The Monday sighting of the predatory animal prompted school lockdowns at Evergreen Elementary and Lawrence Jones Middle schools.

"It was crouching, not able to move…so to see it just sitting there like that, we know there was something significantly wrong it," said Doris Duncan, Executive Director of Wildlife Rescue Sonoma County.

Veterinarians say the lion has probably had the condition since birth.

