Mountain lion roaming San Francisco's Bernal Heights captured, taken to zoo

A mountain lion that was seen wandering through San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood has been captured.

The animal was tranquilized about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday and then taken away by fish and wildlife officials.

Earlier that evening, the mountain lion was spotted in a tree in front of a home on Mission and Santa Marina streets. It was even walking around on someone's front porch.

It's the same mountain lion that was seen roaming over two nights in Bernal Heights and the Portola districts.

The big cat had then jumped into a tree, which is where it was darted with tranquilizers.

During the wild scene, officials had to yell at neighbors to stay inside and turn off their lights.

Ruth Ferguson said her husband had opened the door to take out the garbage when he heard the commotion and was ordered to get back inside.

"It was pretty shocking," she said. "At first I thought it probably wasn’t real because we couldn’t see the mountain lion at first and obviously there was a lot of commotion and then saw it on my neighbor’s front porch. It was pretty wild."

Fish and wildlife officials said they decided to dart the lion because they determined it would have been difficult for the animal to safely find its way back into wildlife.

The animal was taken away on a gurney and brought to the Oakland Zoo. It's 100 pounds and officials believe it is 2 years old.

Fish and Wildlife Lt. James Ober said a veterinarian at the zoo will evaluate the lion to make sure it doesn’t have any health problems before the mountain lion response team will determine if it can be re-released into the wild.