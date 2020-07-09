Mountain lion sighting at San Mateo's Laurelwood Park
SAN MATEO, Calif. - San Mateo police are alerting the community of a mountain lion sighting in Laurelwood Park Thursday morning.
Police said someone walking in the park reported seeing the mountain lion by the dam at around 11:30 a.m.
Though it was not roaming the streets of San Francisco like another ill-fated feline did last month, the witness described this mountain lion as being knee high with light-brown fur. They said the animal was not acting aggressively.
Police and park rangers searched the area for the animal but did not find it.
Several summer camps had to be cleared from the area until 2 p.m. as a precautionary measure.
San Mateo Police Department say to call 911 if you see the animal.
As a reminder, should you encounter a mountain lion at close range:
- Do not run if you encounter a mountain lion. Instead, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms; throw rocks or other objects; pick up small children.
- Do not approach a mountain lion if seen, especially one that is feeding or with offspring.
- Keep a close watch on small children when hiking or traveling in or about wooded areas.
- Feeding deer is illegal in California and will attract mountain lions.