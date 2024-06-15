Mountain lion spotted in Millbrae

A mountain lion was spotted in Millbrae on Saturday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office issued a community alert at about 12:15 p.m. after the big cat was seen near the 300 block of Vallejo Drive, in an open area parallel to Interstate Highway 280.

No injuries or interactions with the mountain lion were reported.

The Sheriff's Office recommended using caution in the area and calling 911 if you see the animal.