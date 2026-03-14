Mountain Lion spotted in Palo Alto

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Residents in Palo Alto reported seeing a mountain lion early on Saturday morning, though authorities could not find the cat after a search of the area.

Palo Alto Police Department officers were sent to the 700 block of North Hampton Drive after a resident reported seeing the mountain lion, according to a department statement released around 8:15 a.m.

Animal Control officers and California Department of Fish and Wildlife units were also sent to the scene to assist, but the police department reported just after 4:45 p.m. that authorities could not find the animal after searching the area.

The PAPD advised residents to stay aware of their surroundings and call 911 if the mountain lion is seen again.