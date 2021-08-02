Mountain View school district employee arrested on suspicion of DUI, hate crime and threatening officer

article

Mountain View police have arrested a man suspected of a hate crime following a car crash on Sunday afternoon, officials say.

Police said they responded to reports of a crash at around noon on the 1600 block of Villa Street involving two vehicles. The caller told police the other driver involved in the collision became agitated after the crash and physically assaulted both the caller and his wife, who was a passenger in his vehicle.

The caller told police the driver of the other vehicle made racially charged statements about him and his wife, who are both Hispanic, police said. The man then fled on foot.

Officers arrived to investigate the crash. The assault victims told police the driver of the other car ran to an apartment complex on the 200 block of Chiquita Avenue.

That's where officers found the other driver and identified him as 37-year-old Shamir Simmons. He was detained at his apartment.

Police arrested Simmons on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit and run, battery, and for a hate crime as requested by the other driver and his wife involved in the crash.

Before Simmons was processed at Santa Clara County Jail, police took him to Mountain View Police Department for pre-processing, at which point police said, he threatened to kill an officer's wife and children.

Simmons, an employee of Mountain View Whisman School District, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of threatening officer.

A LinkedIn account associated with Simmons' name says he's been employed with the district for 11 years and that he's worked as an at-risk intervention specialist. Police provided Simmons' booking photo.