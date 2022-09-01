Mountain View settles RV parking ban suit

The city of Mountain View has reached an agreement in a lawsuit over its RV parking ban.

According to multiple reports, it means parking restrictions will once again begin on many streets starting Oct. 1.

People living in RVs or other large vehicles across the city will have to find a new place to park.

The city has said people who live and work in Mountain View have been complaining about the RVs.

The lawsuit dates back to 2020, when people living in those RVs sued arguing the oversize parking ban was unconstitutional.

