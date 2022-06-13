Mugshot of Nancy Pelosi's husband released after drunk driving arrest

article

A mugshot of Paul Pelosi was released Monday by Napa County officials, a few weeks after a drunk driving arrest.

Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and crashing with another car in Napa on May 28.

Pelosi, 82, was trying to cross Highway 29 when his Porsche was struck by a driver in a Jeep, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The mugshot was taken at around 4:30 a.m. on May 29, according to authorities, hours after CHP arrested him near Yountville.

Unlike other counties in California, the sheriff's office does not run the Napa County Jail, according to authorities. It is handled by a county Department of Corrections under the Board of Supervisors.

Pelosi received the same treatment that all individuals released from County Jail receive, the department said.

Records show Pelosi bailed out the following morning for a $5,000 sum.



