Multiple lanes of northbound I-880 blocked

Multiple lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland are currently blocked to a multiple-vehicle collision early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 5:40 a.m. just north of High Street.

At least one person is injured and officers at the scene report oxygen tanks are blocking lanes of the freeway, per the CHP's Traffic Management Center. As of 5:55 a.m., the No. 1 and 2 lanes are blocked and the No. 3 and 4 lanes are open.