Several people found dead at Suisun City home
SUISUN CITY, Calif. - Several people were found dead at a home in Suisun City on Thursday, police said.
Death investigation
What we know:
The Suisun City Police Department said officers are conducting a death investigation in the 500 block of Lassen Avenue. Authorities said more than one person was found dead at a home in the area, but they did not provide an exact number of victims.
"This investigation is in the beginning stages. However, we do not believe there is a threat to the community at this time," the police department said in a statement.
No further details were immediately available.
The Source: Suisun City Police Department