Several people found dead at Suisun City home

Several people were found dead at a home in Suisun City on Thursday, police said.

Death investigation

What we know:

The Suisun City Police Department said officers are conducting a death investigation in the 500 block of Lassen Avenue. Authorities said more than one person was found dead at a home in the area, but they did not provide an exact number of victims.

"This investigation is in the beginning stages. However, we do not believe there is a threat to the community at this time," the police department said in a statement.

No further details were immediately available.