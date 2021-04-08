Bryan mass shooting leaves 1 dead, several others critically injured; suspect in custody

A suspect is now in custody following a deadly shooting at a facility in Bryan, Texas on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at Kent Moore Cabinets, located at 350 Stone City Drive, around 2:30 p.m.

According to the Bryan Police Department Chief, the suspect, who is believed to be a employee, showed up and opened fire at the facility.

Authorities confirmed that one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Four others were taken to the hospital with critical injuries and a sixth person was also taken to the hospital for an asthma related issue.

Texas DPS said that a trooper was shot while pursuing an individual suspected of being involved in the shooting.

Police stated there is no motive yet in the shooting and they are continuing to investigate.

The police chief added they are working to set up a phone number for loved ones to call.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement Thursday afternoon saying, "I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect. Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect."

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking back for the latest information.