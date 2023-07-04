Multiple people injured in Hayward shooting, police investigating

article

Police in Hayward say there has been a shooting with multiple victims on Ranker Place Tuesday evening.

Few details are available. Officials would not confirm the number of victims, but did say there were no fatalities and that there were no children shot.

Officials did not comment on the severity of those who were injured. At this time no one is in custody.

The 400 block of Ranker Place is just off Manon Avenue, west of Mission Boulevard. The shooting appears to have happened sometime within the 10 o'clock hour.

No suspect information was available. It is unclear if there was an immediate threat to the public.

Police said they are working to get more information together.

This is a breaking news story.