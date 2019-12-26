Muni bus involved in crash in Financial District

A Muni bus was involved in a collision in San Francisco's Financial District on Thursday morning, a Muni spokeswoman said.

The collision occurred at 7:18 a.m. in the area of Clay and Sansome streets, Muni spokeswoman Erica Kato said.

The crash, which caused re-routing of buses on the 10-Townsend and 12-Folsom/Pacific lines, was cleared from the roadway as of shortly before 8:30 a.m.

More information about the collision was not immediately available from Muni or police officials.