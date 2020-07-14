'Mythbusters' co-host Grant Imahara dies at 49

article

Grant Imahara, an electrical engineer and roboticist who starred on popular television programs, “Mythbusters” and Netflix's "White Rabbit Project" has died at the age of 49.

He died suddenly on Sunday, from a brain aneurysm.

Imahara graduated from USC and had worked for Lucasfilm's THX and Industrial Light and Magic divisions.

He specialized in animatronics, and worked on such projects, as the Star Wars and The Matrix franchises, and "The Lost World: Jurassic Park."

Imahara later joined the show, "Mythbusters" at the encouragement from a friend who had worked at ILM.

Imahara would often be the test subject in the scientific experiments.

Advertisement

He said he enjoyed the challenges of designing and building things.

"Mythbusters" host, Adam Savage tweeted about his friend's passing.

"Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend."



