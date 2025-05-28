NAACP demands transparency from Oakland school district after superintendent’s ouster

article

The Brief The NAACP said in an open letter that the organization was "deeply troubled" by the OUSD board’s April 23 decision to terminate Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell. The organization and community members contend that the school district made the decision abruptly and unilaterally with no outside input. The NAACP has called upon the OUSD to be more transparent and inclusive of the community when making decisions.



The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People on Wednesday demanded increased transparency from the Oakland Unified School District in the wake of the board’s controversial closed-door decision to remove longtime Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell.

The NAACP said in an open letter that the organization was "deeply troubled" by the board’s April 23 decision to terminate Johnson-Trammell two years ahead of the end of her contract and despite the work she performed for the school district.

The backstory:

A preliminary 4-1 vote by the board in favor of Johnson-Trammell's removal came down earlier in April, which prompted upset parents and community leaders who were largely supportive of her leadership to attend the April 23 vote and make their voices heard.

Parents and students criticized the board, saying that it was not focusing on the needs of students. Also, before the school board meeting got underway on April 23, Families in Action, a public education advocacy group that supports the superintendent, rallied and marched.

The board ultimately voted 4-3 to approve a "voluntary separation agreement" with the superintendent.

"Superintendent Johnson-Trammell’s contributions were not only historic but stabilizing," the NAACP said in its Wednesday letter. "She successfully led OUSD out of 22 years of state receivership and oversaw a $100 million state loan repayment – an extraordinary accomplishment for our district."

The organization added that Johnson-Trammell’s removal was done abruptly "without a clear succession plan," which has in turn "left a leadership vacuum in our district."

The NAACP said it and OUSD community members have repeatedly called on the district to be more open with its decision-making, specifically by providing timely and clear communication to parents regarding leadership changes, ensuring transparency in all discussions regarding the appointment of a new superintendent and by forming a search committee that includes parents and community leaders who reflect Oakland.

However, the organization claimed that OUSD, so far, has not met those requests.

"In the spirit of keeping students centered in this conversation, we urge the board to recognize that decisions about district leadership, especially hiring a new superintendent, have a direct and lasting impact on student outcomes," the NAACP said. "Any interim or permanent leadership decision must be made with a clear public commitment to improving these outcomes."

The Demands:

In order to work with OUSD community members to promote "stable, student-focused leadership," the NAACP called upon the school district to publicly clarify "the scope of… discussions related to superintendent employment," commit to forming an inclusive search committee to help select a new superintendent and have each OUSD director periodically share timelines for public engagement and leadership updates.

"We stand ready to work with you in good faith to ensure stable, student-focused leadership for OUSD," the NAACP said in its letter to the OUSD. "However, continued disregard for community voices will only deepen division and dysfunction in our district."

What's next:

Superintendent Johnson-Trammell is expected to finish out the school year in her current role. After that, the board will appoint an interim superintendent on July 1.