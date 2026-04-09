Naked man armed with shotgun walks into Berkeley Tesla service center

The Brief The incident occurred Monday at the Tesla service center near Eighth and Gilman streets. Police said there was no active shooting at the location. When officers arrived, Teece allegedly ran out of the building with the weapon. Officers eventually tackled and detained him. It remains unclear why he entered the service center.



A 35-year-old man is accused of entering a Tesla service center in Berkeley while naked and carrying a shotgun, prompting fears of an active shooter, according to police.

Police response

What we know:

Authorities identified the suspect as Edward Teece. The incident occurred Monday at the Tesla service center near Eighth and Gilman streets. Police said there was no active shooting at the location.

When officers arrived, Teece allegedly ran out of the building with the weapon. Officers eventually tackled and detained him. It remains unclear why he entered the service center.

Edward Teece, 35, is accused of entering a Berkeley Tesla service center naked and armed with a shotgun.

Prior gunfire reported

Police said Teece had fired the shotgun earlier inside a warehouse before going to the Tesla facility. Authorities did not disclose the location of the warehouse.

Charges filed

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged Teece with discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a firearm and resisting an officer.