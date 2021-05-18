Regulators seek answers from Tesla over lack of recall
In a letter to Tesla, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told the electric car maker Tuesday that it must recall vehicles if an over-the-internet update deals with a safety defect.
Silicon Valley boosters say it should not be taken lightly that Tesla is moving its corporate headquarters to Texas.
The announcement from Tesla CEO Elon Musk that the electric car manufacturer would relocate its headquarters from Palo Alto to Austin should be a wake-up call to California officials who try to sustain Silicon Valley's reputation for business innovators, according to critics.
It's official. Tesla is moving it's Palo Alto headquarters to the Lone Star State.
The big news that came out of Tesla's Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday is that the company is moving its headquarters from California to Texas.
Traumatized by his time at Tesla, ex-worker awarded $137M now drives bus for AC Transit
A former Tesla contractor asked for $101 million in damages for racial abuse he said he endured while working for the electric car maker. Instead, a jury in San Francisco ordered Telsa to pay him $137 million.
Owen Diaz alleged in a lawsuit that he was harassed and faced “daily racist epithets,” including the “N-word,” while working at Tesla’s Fremont plant in 2015 and 2016 before quitting.
Tesla footage reveals man lied about getting hit by car, police say
Police said a man was outsmarted by a Tesla after video from the car’s cameras revealed he lied about getting hit.
NHTSA asks Tesla why its Autopilot causes crashes into emergency vehicles
The U.S. government's highway safety agency wants detailed information on how Tesla's Autopilot system detects and responds to emergency vehicles parked on highways.
Thankfully the trooper was able to get out of the way just in the nick of time.
Elon Musk introduces humanoid robot prototype at Tesla AI Day
Elon Musk says the "Tesla Bot" will probably be launched in 2022, claiming the robot would "eliminate dangerous, repetitive, boring tasks."
KTVU's Alex Savidge spoke with San Jose State University Engineering Professor Ahmed Banafa about the problem with Tesla's Autopilot that has killed several Tesla drivers.
Tesla autopilot system linked to crashes with emergency vehicles: NTSB
The agency says it has identified 11 crashes since 2018 in which Teslas on Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control have hit vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or cones warning of hazards.
Tesla reaches milestone with first $1B quarterly profit
The financial milestone announced Monday extended a two-year run of prosperity that has erased questions about Tesla’s long-term viability raised during its early years of losses and production problems.
Elon Musk to testify over Tesla acquisition of SolarCity
On Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk will have to defend the $2.5 billion SolarCity deal under oath in a shareholder lawsuit alleging conflicts of interest.
San Lorenzo family files lawsuit over Tesla autopilot crash that left teen dead
Jovani Maldonado, 15, of San Lorenzo, died on a Bay Area freeway after a Tesla rear-ended his father's pickup truck. Neither Tesla's much self-bragged about autopilot system nor the driver tried slowing down until a split second before ramming the SUV.
Tesla to recall 285,000 vehicles in China amid cruise control problem
Tesla is recalling about 285,000 electric vehicles in China because of a problem with the cruise-control function. Chinese authorities said Saturday that cruise control can activate accidentally and cause cars to suddenly speed up.
Safety ratings yanked after Tesla pulls radar from Model S and Model Y vehicles
Consumer Reports pulled its “Top Pick” status for Tesla’s Model 3 and Y vehicles built after April 27, while the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety plans to remove the vehicles’ “Top Safety Pick Plus” designation.
Tesla driver 'asleep' in Kenosha County, cited for inattentive driving
A Palatine, Illinois man was cited for inattentive driving – after a Kenosha County sheriff's deputy noticed he “appeared to be asleep behind the wheel crossing over the Illinois/Wisconsin state line” on Sunday, May 16.
California DMV places Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ under review
California’s DMV is reviewing whether Tesla is violating a state regulation by advertising its vehicles as being fully autonomous without meeting the legal definition of self-driving. The probe comes amid several high-profile crashes nationwide — including a fatal wreck in California — involving Autopilot in recent weeks.