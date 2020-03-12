Napa County declares local health emergency, restricts visits to skilled nursing facilities

article

Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio Thursday declared a local health emergency for the county in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Napa County did not have a confirmed case of the virus as of Thursday, but the declaration will mobilize county resources, accelerate emergency planning and response and allow for future reimbursement by the state and federal governments. The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to ratify the declaration on Tuesday.

Relucio also called for the cancellation of non-essential gatherings and events in the county in accordance with state guidelines.

Officials with the Napa County Public Health Division Thursday also restricted visitors to long-term care and skilled nursing facilities in the county to protect adults in the facilities who are particularly vulnerable to severe diseases and death from COVID-19.