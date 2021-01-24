Napa County detectives seek witnesses in road rage shooting

article

Detectives with the Napa County Sheriff's Office are seeking witnesses to a road rage case Thursday that left a victim hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Officials say the confrontation took place about 5:30 p.m. on Devlin Road just north of Gateway Road in Napa, when an American Canyon man was shot in the stomach.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives said the suspect was driving a silver economy-style sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (707) 253-4591.