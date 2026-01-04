Napa motorist dies after being pinned to rock by own car

article

A driver in Napa died on Saturday night after they were pinned against a rock by their own car.

What we know:

California Highway Patrol officers were called just before 8 p.m. to a home at 18506 Happy Lane on reports of a solo vehicle crash, according to a department statement.

While units were on the way to the scene, the CHP learned that one person was taken to a hospital. That victim died of their wounds by the time the CHP arrived at the scene of the crash.

A preliminary investigation into the reported crash revealed a driver had stopped their vehicle and "had failed to put his car into park and left it in reverse," according to the CHP.

"The driver exited the driver side door of the car when it started to reverse," the CHP said. "The driver was unable to get clear of the car and it started to drag him. The car continued to reverse where it hit a curb, entered onto a lawn, and hit a house. This caused the driver to be pinned between a rock wall and the car."

A person inside the home contacted 911, and medical responders who arrived at the scene noticed the victim’s car was in reverse with the engine still running.

The CHP did not release the victim’s name.