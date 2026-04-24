Napa police arrest three men suspected of multiple burglaries

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The Brief Three men were arrested in the process of burglarizing a home in Napa. Police arrived on-scene after the homeowner reported seeing unknown individuals on her home security cameras. The men are believed to be connected to a larger criminal group operating across California.



Napa Police Department officers on Thursday morning prevented an in-progress burglary by arresting three suspects located on the property.

Officers were called at 11:00 a.m. to a home on Bristol Court. The victim reported seeing, via a home surveillance system, three individuals walking around the property, then the video feed cutting out.

Authorities quickly arrived on the scene and located three suspects on the property — two inside a vehicle in the driveway and a third carrying a safe taken from the residence. The individual was attempting to load the safe into the vehicle when officers arrived.

What we know:

Investigation showed the suspects entered the home through a window, located the safe, and then damaged it while attempting to force it open. Police located burglary tools and an electronic device suspected of being used to interfere with electronic security systems. The owner, upon arriving, confirmed that no one had permission to enter the residence, and that she did not recognize the individuals.

Napa police could not confirm the suspects' addresses, but identified them as Kevin Molano-Higuera, Oscar Alexander-Cortes, and Jonathan Lopez-Sepulveda. The three were detained without incident, and are suspected of committing multiple recent burglaries in the region, as well as additional burglaries throughout the state.

The men are believed to be linked to an organized burglary crew operating across California.

The three men were booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections, with bail set at $250,000 per suspect.